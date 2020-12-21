Peyton Royce is tired of waiting for an opportunity to come her way.

The WWE RAW Superstar took to Twitter this afternoon and said she’s tired of watching other female Superstars fight for what should be in her hands, presumably Asuka’s RAW Women’s Title or at least a shot at the gold.

“I’ve been feeling far from myself lately. I’m so beyond done with watching other women fight for what should be in my hands. I can’t sit back & watch it anymore. I can’t wait for the opportunity. It won’t come. It has to be taken. [kiss emoji] #RAW,” she wrote.

It looks like Royce is teasing some sort of angle for tonight’s RAW. She has not wrestled on WWE’s flagship show since the October 26 show, when she lost a Fatal 4 Way that also featured winner Lana, Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans. She defeated Cross on the December 3 WWE Main Event episode, and has been featured alongside Lacey Evans on that show, but she has not been used much since being drafted to the red brand in October.

You can see Royce’s full tweet below:

I’ve been feeling far from myself lately. I’m so beyond done with watching other women fight for what should be in my hands. I can’t sit back & watch it anymore. I can’t wait for the opportunity. It won’t come. It has to be taken. 💋 #RAW pic.twitter.com/VKodR6iDok — Relentless Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 21, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.