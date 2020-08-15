Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support

WWE star and former women’s tag champion Peyton Royce shared some photos on her Instagram ahead of the fitness competition she’s appearing in later today. The IIconics member writes, “SHOW DAY!!!I love you guys,” referencing tag partner Billie Kaye and husband and AEW star Shawn Spears who attended the event to show Royce support.
Kaye posted as well stating, “Let’s go CASSIE. Supporting my girl at her first show.”
Spears would also post on Instagram writing, “I joke around a lot (as seen in the photo) but I hope that doesn’t take away the importance of today. This woman…determined, driven, strong and confident. 3 weeks ago she set her mind in a moment and today, she competes in her very first show. To say I’m inspired and proud would be an understatement. To say how limitless your capabilities as a woman are simply doesn’t define it enough. You continue to surprise and absolutely floor me daily. I’m glad the world gets to see a glimpse of what I’m grateful to have everyday.”
Check it all out below.
