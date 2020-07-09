Peyton Royce Talks Training With Lance Storm, Starting Her Youtube Channel, WWE Goals and more

WWE star Peyton Royce recently spoke to Chris Van Vilet to talk all things pro wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On training with Lance Storm:

Yea, I did but I knew that was a really important move in my journey to get to the WWE. A lot of people in Australia had taken Lance’s course and I heard nothing but good things about it. I decided that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to take that step. That’s literally the best thing I could have done for my career. My 3 months with Lance was so incredibly beneficial for so many reasons and I’m so grateful that I got to go while he was still open.

On starting her Youtube channel:

I just want to get out there and do some things as Cassie. I’m not going to be Peyton forever, as much as I would love to, so I want the world to be introduced to Cassie as well. I want it to be a variety. I will have my husband and best friend on it. I have a lot of ideas for it. I’m excited and the response to it has been overwhelming. I’m so thankful.

On meeting Billie Kaye in high school:

So Billie was 4 years ahead of me. When I started high school Billie was a senior. I was super intimidated by her because she is this pretty athletic girl. Honestly, I don’t even know how we knew we were both wrestling fans. We were the only 2 wrestling fans in high school and it turned into who was the bigger fan.

Her goals on WWE:

Growing up, I always dreamed of being a Women’s Champion one day, so that is still up there and one of my goals. Pioneering the women’s tag division was the number one goal on my list, absolutely had to be a part of making that happen so it’s incredible we got to do that. I want to be on top. I want to be fulfilled. I just want to wrestle so bad. I want to be out there and do what I love to do. If I can do that at a top level week after week, be a champion at some point obviously way down the line I’m looking for the Hall of Fame deal.

