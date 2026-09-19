If you are an Arizona wrestling fan, you’ve had one date circled on the calendar for quite some time. That date is September 19th as that is when Phoenix Championship Wrestling celebrates Anniversary 8! As is the tradition for the fast rising Mesa, Arizona independent promotion, the Anniversary show does not feature cake and a make-shift Anniversary song like in the Flintstones cartoons. Instead, PCW presents their biggest show of the year where the stories told throughout the year culminate in front of the biggest crowds in Arizona independent wrestling history!

Anniversary 8 is tonight at the Skyline High School in Mesa, Arizona. It is expected that the show will draw over 2,000 fans to see the action which will be headlined by the Tag Team Championship Match as the veterans “Pretty City Xpress” of CLAS and Devin Reno defend their long-held tag team gold against the team that has been hot on the trail since last year’s Anniversary 7 event, “Yung Money” Jaden Monroe and RJ Wylde with Money Mac in their corner. The slippery champions have retained their gold in various ways since last year’s event including by a draw at PCW’s most recent Live on Broadway event. With 2 out of 3 falls being the main event’s stipulation, it will take more than a fluke, a bend of the rules, or a break in the law for Pretty City Xpress to retain. If the champions are going to hold on to their gold, they will have to win fair and square. As for Yung Money, they have shown themselves to be on the level of the champs for a year but have come up empty in their pursuit of the championships. Tonight really is make or break for the youngsters!

Also, WWE EVOLVE’s CJ Valor, who PCW fans know and love as Jimmy House, defends his PCW Championship against the man he defeated for the belt back in May, Kevin Koa. Koa won a battle royal in July to get another crack at the gold. Last year at Anniversary 7, Koa did defeat Jimmy House. Will history repeat itself at Anniversary 8? We will find out!

Tommy 2 Scoops, who may or may not have upset “MK” Matthew Roblez by wrestling under a mask as El Mucho Escoopo, takes on MBW in a grudge match that hs been building for over six months. With a big crowd on hand, one must think that “MK”could be plotting something to seek revenge on the popular Tommy NTwo Scoops!

Plus, women’s action as MLW’s Zamaya, an Arizona original and the “World Beater,” takes on independent wrestling sensation BECCA.

The SLAM U Championship will be on the line as the former “Whirlwind Gentleman” Remy Marcel defends his belt in a 4 way scramble against game competition including Brady Utah, El Valiente, and Trey Karter, and Jakob East. Jakob East has been trying to capture that SLAM U title for some time now. Could this be his moment on a night where the lights shine brightest

All this plus additional matches including Joe Graves as he declares WAR, WAR, WAR on the incredibly talented Enrique Calderon, the gifted yet conceited Freddy Cordova looks to conquer the big man Lord Drako, and Stanley Logan takes on the man with the best theme song in pro wrestling (KISS’ “Rock Hard”) Joey Hendrix! All of this and a whole lot more including an appearance by former WWE Superstar “Deuce” Jimmy Snuka Jr!

As “Mean” Gene used to say, “Don’t be shut out! Don’t wait until the 11th hour!” Make your plans to attend PCW Anniversary 8 tonight in Mesa, Arizona! Tickets are still available at www.PCWAZ.com and limited tickets will be available at the door if capacity is not reached. My advice? Get your tickets now! A turnout of 2,000 plus would set the record for the largest independent wrestling event in Arizona state history. Be a part of history!