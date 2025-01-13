Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell attempted to hit a Pedigree during the team’s Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Mitchell got himself an interception late in the game and celebrated by doing a brutal-looking Pedigree to Cooper DeJean.
You can check out a video of the spot below:
Eagles with the Pedigree attempt after a TD @TripleH you got any tips for these dudes? pic.twitter.com/epdxdvIzTR
— Rasslin’ (@rasslin) January 13, 2025
Triple H has since reacted to the spot, which you can see below:
There’s a reason we say ‘Don’t try this at home’…congrats on the win Quinyon & @Eagles! https://t.co/HNr3Al33Cc
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2025