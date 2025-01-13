Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell attempted to hit a Pedigree during the team’s Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Mitchell got himself an interception late in the game and celebrated by doing a brutal-looking Pedigree to Cooper DeJean.

You can check out a video of the spot below:

Eagles with the Pedigree attempt after a TD @TripleH you got any tips for these dudes? pic.twitter.com/epdxdvIzTR — Rasslin’ (@rasslin) January 13, 2025

Triple H has since reacted to the spot, which you can see below: