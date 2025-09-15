Phoenix Championship TNA Wrestling, #pcwaz, returned to action for their Anniversary 7 event from SKyline High School in Mesa, Arizona. This card, which produced a historic crowd for Arizona independent wrestling, saw several big bouts including a title match. It also featured the legendary Missy Hyatt, the NWA’s Natalia Markova, and a myriad of young lions delivering a show no one will soon forget!
RESULTS COURTESY OF www.WrestlingEpicente.rcom
Mariachi Montana d. Mega Test Warriors
Stanley Logan d. Freddy Cordova
Lord Drako d. Gabriel Gallo
Money Mac d. Matthew Roblez w/Missy Hyatt in a Tuxedo Match
Enrique Calderon d. Baker Jeffcoat, Jakob East, BOdhi Young
Prodigy, Remy Marcel & Joe Graves in the SLAMU Scramble
Zamaya & Natalia Markova d. Coach DK & Taylor Yorke
Jon Wolfgang d. Joey Hendrix
Pretty City Express (Devin Reno & CLAS) d. Yung Money to retain the PCW Tag Team Championship
Kevin Koa d. Jimmy House to retain the PCW Heavyweight Championship!
Fans were also able to meet and greet some of the tops tars including the before mentioned Missy Hyatt, Natalia Markova, Jon Wolfgang, Zamaya, and others. This promotion always puts forth a classy wrestling show you can take the whole family to. If you are in the greater Phoenix area, be sure and turn out for the next event as PCW returns to action at the Eagles Convention Center in Mesa, Arizona on November 15th! Tickets can be purchased now at www.PCWAZ.com and that is also a great place to stay up to date on all the PCW news and events.