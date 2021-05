AEW star Tay Conti took to Twitter on Monday to show off her new ankle tattoo.

The new ink says “Predestined” with a heart.

Conti has not wrestled since losing to AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida on the April 21 Dynamite show.

You can see Conti’s full tattoo tweet below:

