After last night’s AEW Dynamite went off the air the live crowd at Daily’s Place were treated to a special birthday celebration for Cody Rhodes, who turned 36 years old.

The American Nightmare came out to the ring, where the Dark Order and several other company stars, including president Tony Khan, met him with a cake and began singing Happy Birthday before Rhodes’ current rival, QT Marshall and his lackey Aaron Solow, interrupted the festivities. Marshall reminded fans that they were going to meet in a South Beach strap match next week, but Rhodes caught Marshall with his signature drop-down punch knocking him out of the ring. Solow was then attacked by all members of the Dark Order before having the cake thrown in his face.

Check out images and video of the birthday bash below.