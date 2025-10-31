Bayley might be a cornerstone of WWE’s women’s division, but her friendships clearly extend beyond company lines.

Following her latest in-ring outing on RAW, the multi-time WWE champion gave fans something to talk about online — and this time, it wasn’t just about her match results.

On the October 27, 2025 episode of Monday Night RAW, Bayley teamed up with Lyra Valkyria in a bid to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships from Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Despite a hard-fought effort, the duo came up short, allowing Flair and Bliss to retain their gold.

A few days later, Bayley took to Instagram to share a set of photos from her personal life. Among the snapshots was a surprise crossover moment — Bayley posing alongside current AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander.

The caption of the post read, “losing matches, winning life 🥳,” signaling that even after a tough night on RAW, Bayley’s spirits remain high.

While it’s not unusual for wrestlers from different promotions to be friendly outside the ring, fans couldn’t help but take notice of the image, which highlighted the camaraderie that still exists among top stars across rival companies.