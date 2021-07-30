Becky Lynch has changed her hairstyle back to the look fans are used to seeing her with.

Lynch has been sporting a darker, more natural look while away from WWE to give birth to her daughter with Seth Rollins back in December. Now Lynch’s hairstylist, Audi Leingang of the Revival Mane salon in East Moline, Illinois, has revealed that she just changed her hair back to the bright orange look she had while competing as a WWE Superstar.

Leingang posted a photo to Instagram yesterday and wrote, “Shhhheeee’s baaaaccckkkk!! Thank you @bellamihair and @goldwellus for the win today on @beckylynchwwe #revivalmane#goldwell#bellamihair#hairextensions#goldwellusa#kerastase”

The stylist tagged the Bellami Hair and Goldwell US brands of hair products used by other female WWE Superstars. The caption has led to more speculation on Lynch returning to WWE.

There is still no word on when Lynch will be back to work for WWE, but she’s rumored to be back soon. You can click here for a new backstage report on when she might be back, and possible plans for her return.

Stay tuned for more on Lynch. Below is the new Instagram photo from her stylist, along with a few recent photos for comparison:

