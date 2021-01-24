Becky Lynch showed her support for Conor McGregor on the day of his latest fight in the UFC as he took on Dustin Poirier in the headliner of the UFC 257 pay-per-view event.

She attached a photo of her wearing McGregor’s charity shirt and wrote the following in the caption:

“All of us Irish champs stay ready. @thenotoriousmma x @rootsoffight All profits will benefit the childrens health foundation crumlin that supports children’s health In Ireland.”

Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their baby daughter on December 7th. She hasn’t been seen on television since the May 11th edition of WWE Raw.