At WWE SummerSlam 2021, after a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE television, and he did so sporting a brand-new appearance.

Since then, he has gone by the nicknames “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”

Brock was recently captured on camera on a farm, and as you can see, he has since grown out of his Viking-style ponytail and is once again clean-shaven.

Since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam back in July, Lesnar has not made an appearance on WWE TV. He is prominently featured in advertisements for the January WWE Day 1 and Royal Rumble events.