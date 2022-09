During Friday’s AEW: Rampage Grand Slam, Darby Allin teamed with Sting to take on Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a tag team match.

During it, Allin and King took a bump off a stage through a table. Allin was down for a long time and was checked on by AEW medical.

Allin was busted open and needed five staples to close the wound. However, Allin stated that it was worth it.