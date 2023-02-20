JTG was in attendance at the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday night from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at the Bell Centre, which aired on Peacock.

The former WWE Superstar posted a photo of himself in the crowd on Twitter:

I legit felt like a kid last night.#montreal #EliminationChamber pic.twitter.com/szqdDTzfDv — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) February 19, 2023

JTG signed with WWE in 2006 prior to joining Cryme Tyme at OVW, where he was teamed with Shad Gaspard). Cryme Tyme was later called to the main roster of WWE. Shad was let go in 2010. JTG kept on competing right up until his 2014 release.