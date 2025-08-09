How is Vince McMahon looking these days?

Let’s see!

The former longtime WWE Chairman recorded a new sit-down interview that will be used as one of many included in the highly-anticipated new documentary, ‘TMZ Presents – The Real Hulk Hogan.’

Vince will be joined by several other pro wrestling legends and celebrities in the documentary, including Sylvester Stallone, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart, Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu and Charlotte Flair.

A photo of Vince McMahon in a scene from the new TMZ-produced documentary on the controversial life and legendary career of “The Hulkster” was released today by TMZ (see Instagram post embedded below).

Hulk Hogan passed away at age 71 back on July 24, 2025. Shortly after news of Hogan’s passing went public, Vince McMahon shared the following statement via social media:

“The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon. His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled — and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved. He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, ‘Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.’ Today, we pray for him.”

‘TMZ Presents – The Real Hulk Hogan’ premieres at 8/7c on FOX next Tuesday, August 12. It will be available on Hulu the following day.