The AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event takes place tonight in Las Vegas Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. Here is the first look at the stage set:
AEW Double Or Nothing Card
AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk
AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament final: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe
Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament final: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
MJF vs. Wardlow
Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Jeff Parker vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz – Anarchy in the Arena Match
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay
Young Bucks vs. The Hardys
House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix)
Pre-show: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling