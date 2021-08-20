AEW holds tonight’s episode of Rampage on TNT from The United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

This episode is widely speculated to be where CM Punk makes his promotional debut. He’s been dropping teasers and Tony Khan has promised a major announcement during the show. Here’s a photo of the arena:

The calm before the storm inside the United Center #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/ku26070j8u — Matt & John Make A Podcast (@MJMakeAPodcast) August 20, 2021

The full card can be seen here:

Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan

AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Private Party vs. Jurassic Express

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia