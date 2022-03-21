– Lou D’Angeli, aka the former Sign Guy Dudley, was backstage at Impact Wrestling’s TV tapings in Philadelphia over the weekend to visit. He managed the Dudley Boyz in ECW. Impact Producer Tommy Dreamer shared the following photo on Twitter with all the ECW alumni at the tapings:

– These tapings covered all of the episodes of Impact TV leading up to the Rebellion PPV event on April 23rd. Pwinsider.com reports there will be some content filmed Wrestlemania weekend in Dallas as well.