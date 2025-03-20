On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship in a chaotic Street Fight against Cope. The match featured numerous interference moments, including Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Claudio Castagnoli helping Moxley regain the upper hand after Cope suplexed him onto a spike, which became stuck in his back.
FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler took out PAC and Castagnoli, allowing Cope to spear Moxley through a table. However, interference from Marina Shafir, Willow Nightingale, Kip Sabian, and Nick Wayne followed, with Cope being speared by Sabian and hit with a cutter from Wayne. Ultimately, Moxley choked out Cope to retain his title.
