Kevin Owens’ absence from WWE television has stretched past the six-month mark, and fans continue to await the return of “The Prizefighter.” Owens last competed inside the squared circle earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, where he scored a hard-fought victory over longtime friend and rival Sami Zayn.

Following that bout, Owens was reportedly lined up for a high-profile showdown with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas — a marquee matchup that would have marked his first singles bout on the “Grandest Stage of Them All” in several years. Unfortunately, those plans were scrapped after Owens revealed that he had been dealing with a neck injury severe enough to require extended medical evaluation and recovery time.

Since then, Owens has remained on the sidelines, with little public information about his recovery timeline. However, fans caught a glimpse of the former WWE Universal Champion today thanks to a new photo shared on Instagram by his wife, Karina Elias-Owens.

In the image, Owens can be seen sporting a noticeably longer, fuller beard, a departure from his familiar rugged but trimmed look during his last WWE appearances. The photo quickly circulated among fans online, sparking discussion about Owens’ potential return and whether the refreshed appearance could foreshadow a new chapter for his on-screen persona once he’s medically cleared to compete again.

While WWE has not provided any official update on Owens’ status, sources within the company reportedly remain optimistic that the veteran Superstar could be back in action sometime in 2026 — pending full medical clearance.