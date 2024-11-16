It appears that a new logo for WWE RAW is coming soon.

During Friday night’s Netflix special that featured Mike Tyson facing off against Jake Paul in a boxing match, a new advertisement aired to promote RAW coming to the streaming platform in January 2025.

As seen above and below, this appears to be the new logo for RAW when it debuts on Netflix.

The photo features the red logo that wraps itself around similar to the razor blade that has been featured in the past.

