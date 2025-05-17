Nia Jax isn’t shying away from revealing the brutal aftermath of her WWE Women’s Title clash with Tiffany Stratton on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

After a chaotic encounter that saw Jax busted open by a vicious chair shot, the former champion took to Instagram to post a photo of herself bloodied and battered. She captioned the photo with,

“Nobody makes me bleed my own blood.” The image showed blood streaming down her face and soaking into her ring gear.

Tiffany Stratton didn’t hold back either, quickly jumping into the comments with a smirking emoji and the words, “I did.”

Naomi also reacted, writing,

.@LinaFanene I thought Samoans had hard heads? Yo head busted open like a can of biscuits hahahahhahahahaaaaaaaa ⚠️ #SmackDown”

