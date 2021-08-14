ECW Originals Taz, Jerry Lynn, Shane Douglas, Tommy Dreamer and “Judge” Jeff Jones reunited backstage at Friday’s AEW Rampage premiere from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

Douglas and Dreamer were backstage visiting, while Taz did commentary for the show. Jones works as AEW’s Digital Director, and Lynn works as a producer and coach for the company.

You can see a photo from the reunion below, along with post-show comments from Taz:

Wow!! An ECW reunion!!🤯🙌🏼

Tommy Dreamer, Jerry Lynn, Shane Douglas, and Taz backstage at #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/MtPL9bR9sA — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 14, 2021

Thank you everyone who attended I live event tonight and all of you who watched #AEWRampage at home! It was an amazing energy and also a spectacular show…I am blessed to be apart of something so special. I appreciate #AEW & @TonyKhan more than words can describe. 🙏 — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 14, 2021

