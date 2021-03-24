Former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard has been training with Bayley, Kalisto and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

The Hybrid School of Wrestling in Texas tweeted a photo of the group training on Tuesday night. Former WWE star Sho Funaki is one of the trainers at the school.

“Great pic after a great night of training with all these stars!!,” the school wrote.

The school noted in a follow-up tweet, “Great having @itsBayleyWWE @KalistoWWE & @SashaBanksWWE stop by the school tonight!!”

Blanchard has been away from pro wrestling for the most part since finishing up with Impact last summer. It was reported in December that she was still celebrating her marriage to DAGA, and had not decided on her future in the business.

You can see the related photos below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.