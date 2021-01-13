This week’s Hard To Kill go-home edition of Impact Wrestling featured a contract signing for Saturday’s tournament finals to crown new Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The match will feature Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh.

Impact executive Scott D’Amore revealed the first look at the title belts during the segment, which ended with Havok and Nevaeh delivering double chokeslams to Steelz and Hogan.

You can see the segment and the titles below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.