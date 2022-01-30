WWE has confirmed that The Undertaker and rapper Bad Bunny are backstage for the Royal Rumble.

As seen below, WWE tweeted a pre-Rumble photo of The Dead Man and the rapper hanging out backstage at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

Bunny is rumored to compete in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match tonight, while Taker is at the show to support his wife Michelle McCool, who will return to the ring during the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

