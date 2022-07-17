The band State Champs performed in Orlando, Florida, this weekend, and after the show, the band shared a photo on Twitter of them with Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Saw some friends in Orlando 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lAqUNxF8h3 — State Champs 👑 (@State_Champs) July 16, 2022

Banks and Naomi walked out of a Monday Night Raw in May. There had been mixed reports that Banks had been released by WWE.

Banks has yet to be released by WWE as the latest word was Banks’ lawyer was working on the terms of her release.

Bayley is working on making her return from a torn ACL last july. She’s been training at the Performance Center.