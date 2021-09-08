Sean “X-Pac” Waltman posted a selfie on Twitter and he looks to be in great shape.

He wrote in the caption, “Getting back in shape. Built a gym here at home, so I don’t have to leave the house to work out every day.”

Waltman told Sports Illustrated that he plans on returning to the ring by January. He’s also open to having more matches in a WWE ring.

Waltman had ACL/meniscus surgery earlier this year.