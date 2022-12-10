Shotzi was attacked in the parking lot by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
Rousey and Baszler slammed Shotzi’s hand in a car door. Shotzi suffered a broken hand in storyline as a result of the attack.
Shotzi was advertised to face Baszler on the show before the attack.
Shotzi took to Twitter to show off the x-ray of her broken hand and indicated she would be sidelined for six weeks.
6weeks @QoSBaszler @RondaRousey 😘 https://t.co/ocListLp7b pic.twitter.com/1Z8L3n7Hp1
— Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) December 10, 2022