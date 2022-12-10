Shotzi was attacked in the parking lot by Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Rousey and Baszler slammed Shotzi’s hand in a car door. Shotzi suffered a broken hand in storyline as a result of the attack.

Shotzi was advertised to face Baszler on the show before the attack.

Shotzi took to Twitter to show off the x-ray of her broken hand and indicated she would be sidelined for six weeks.