Former WWE star Steve Blackman was at Sunday’s MCW Spring Fever show in Millersville, Maryland where he reunited with Matt & Jeff Hardy.

The Hardys wrestled Matt Taven & Mike Bennett at the event. The three stars took a photo backstage at the event with Matt writing the following on Twitter:

“Myself & Jeff were so happy to run into Steve Blackman today. A legit cool & badass dude who rarely does public appearances nowadays. As the charismatic @JCLayfield would say, it was OUTSTANDING!”

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi also ran into Blackman over the weekend and revealed he was seeing Blackman for the first time in 20 years.

After leaving WWE in 2002, he has only made one appearance on television which was working a battle royal on the RAW 15th Anniversary Special on December 10, 2007. He is now a bail bondsman in Pennsylvania.

