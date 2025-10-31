The Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the Dallas Stars on Thursday night at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, with some notable star power in attendance beyond the ice.

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens and AEW’s Chris Jericho were both spotted at the game, marking a rare public reunion of the former WWE “Festival of Friendship” duo. The two longtime rivals and occasional allies took a photo together during the game, which Jericho later shared on Instagram — sending wrestling fans into a frenzy over the unexpected crossover moment.

For Owens, the night out comes amid his ongoing recovery from neck surgery earlier this year. The multi-time WWE Champion suffered the injury in early 2025, forcing him to withdraw from his planned WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton. While Owens continues to rehab and recover, his presence at the Lightning–Stars matchup was a welcome sight for fans eager to see him back in good spirits.

Jericho, meanwhile, remains continues to remain under AEW contract and recently wrapped up another run on television. The reunion between the two wrestling icons — who once shared one of WWE’s most beloved storylines — was a nostalgic nod to fans from both promotions.