Kevin Sullivan, a former WWE employee and co-author of the original WWE Encyclopedia, mentioned on Twitter today that WWE’s logo has been added to their hew headquarters in downtown Stamford, CT.

This is the latest indication WWE is getting closer to moving into the new building from Titan Tower, their home since the 1980s.

WWE plans to move the company in phases to the new location and be completely under one roof by the last quarter of 2022. When the move is complete, WWE intends to sell Titan Tower.