The image of Tessa Blanchard is being removed from the new WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game tonight via patch update.

As noted earlier, wrestling photographer Basil Mahmud called WWE Games out this week after it was revealed that a silhouette of Blanchard was used in the video game. The silhouette was from a photo Mahmud took of Blanchard after winning the Impact World Title earlier this year at Hard To Kill.

Mahmud posted an update today and said he spoke to people with the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game.

He wrote, “UPDATE: @2KBattlegrounds and I have spoken. The image is going to be removed to tonight in a patch update. 1. No I’m not going to tell you guys anything else 2. I don’t wanna do your podcast. And number C: Credit your artists. TGIF, now go watch some Boy Meets World”

Mahmud also noted that he has received help from attorney Michael Dockins this week. This is the same lawyer that has done recent trademark filings for several non-WWE wrestlers, including Miro, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes, among others.

“I just want to thank @mrdockins for all the help with this late last night and today. Awesome person and great representation needed to get this matter solved properly and effectively,” Mahmud wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game was just released today, as noted at this link with the new commercial featuring The Undertaker and his family.

