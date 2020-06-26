Photos and Video of Masks Being Used at Today’s WWE Performance Center Tapings

WWE talents are now wearing masks during TV tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
As noted, WWE is taping SmackDown, 205 Live and Main Event at the Performance Center today, and taping more content on Saturday, including Monday’s RAW. As seen in the Instagram photos and videos below, NXT talents Rita Reis, Shotzi Blackheart and Catalina Garcia revealed that they are wearing masks while appearing as “fans” in the crowd during the SmackDown tapings.
WWE conducted another round of COVID-19 testing at the Performance Center on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, for the tapings being held today and tomorrow. It’s been reported by multiple sources that the positive coronavirus tests coming out of WWE this week are in the double digits.
Stay tuned for more from the WWE Performance Center tapings and the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the company. Below are the related videos and photos:
They finally allowed masks for the talent in the crowd at the WWE PC! pic.twitter.com/olB8AhaOR9
— Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) June 26, 2020
Shotzi Blackheart showing her mask at the WWE PC pic.twitter.com/ZFzqKCgFbi
— Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) June 26, 2020
