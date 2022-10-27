Several WWE Superstars attended the premiere for Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie.

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Sasha Banks, Naomi and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso all attended the red carpet event. The premiere was held on Wednesday night at The El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California.

Naomi was ranked as the 12th best-dressed celebrity at the event by Cosmopolitan.

Naomi, who along with Banks has been away from WWE since mid-May, commented on a group photo and wrote, “Man I’ve missed y’all! [laughing face emoji] @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @MercedesVarnado @WWEUsos #WakandaForever”

Below are several photos and clips from the event:

