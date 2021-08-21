As we’ve noted, former CM Punk made his long-awaited return to pro wrestling to kick off last night’s AEW Rampage in Chicago at the United Center. It looks like he will return to the ring at All Out on September 5 against Darby Allin.

You can click here for details, photos and video from Punk’s debut, including news on his AEW Dynamite debut and more. You can click here for Allin’s response to Punk’s comments. You can click here for what Punk and Tony Khan had to say about Punk’s status and more after the show.

Punk ended his Rampage in-ring promo by announcing that fans could pick up their free ice cream bars on the way out of the United Center. The Rampage announce team were then shown eating the ice cream bars.

Below are several photos and videos of the free ice cream treats handed out to fans at the venue:

CM Punk wasn’t lying about the ice cream bars, don’t let your dreams be dreams people. pic.twitter.com/JtBl1QglTP — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 21, 2021

