Bret “The Hitman” Hart was in the corner of FTR as their manager when they took on Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson on Friday, June 10 in Webster, MA.
FTR are huge fans of Hart, who has spoken highly of the AEW tag team.
FTR and Bret Hart! @CashWheelerFTR @DaxFTR pic.twitter.com/wOjVAv6zam
— MikeyLaFraah89 (@MikeyLaFraah89) June 11, 2022
Also tonight. @BTWwrestling pic.twitter.com/Mib5D5zPji
— Jeffistopheles (@JeffMM1031) June 11, 2022
@DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR @BretHart Thank you for an amazing night in Webster! 🥰 #BTW @BTWwrestling pic.twitter.com/HCctEo3AFz
— *hurt herself in confusion* (@RainbwCooknctin) June 11, 2022
@BretHart @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR
Glad to have been a part of this moment.@BTWwrestling pic.twitter.com/2Kr12Cqfww
— Freeway (@JoeyXVIII) June 11, 2022