Mya Lesnar, the daughter of Brock Lesnar and Nicole McClain, claimed her fourth consecutive Mountain West Conference shot put title over the weekend. She secured the victory with an impressive throw of 18.61 meters during the outdoor championships on Friday.

You can see a post on Instagram celebrating Lesnar’s achievement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado State Track Field XC (@csutrackfieldxc)

Special effects artist Jason Baker helped bring a heartfelt tribute to life by assisting the late Bray Wyatt’s son, Knash, in dressing up as his father for his birthday party.

Baker, who was instrumental in creating the iconic Fiend mask for Wyatt and has collaborated extensively with WWE, shared photos on Twitter of young Knash wearing a full Fiend costume, complete with a mask.

According to Baker, JoJo Offerman reached out to him to help make Knash’s birthday wish come true. The costume was crafted by Baker’s wife, Mandy June Baker, using the original gear design by Kylla Custom Rock Wear as inspiration.

Baker wrote, “I had the honor of doing something that is so close to my heart that I’m still fighting back tears while writing this. I got a call from Jojo wanting to fulfill Knash’s birthday wish, which was to dress up like his dad @Windham6 for his birthday party. Needless to say, @SandyMimpson and I dropped everything to make this happen for such an incredible little man. We love you Knash and Hope you had the best birthday ever! (Mask from Bray’s original mold. Costume by @sandymimpson based on the original Fiend gear created by @kyllacustomrockwear) now the only thing left to do is….LET HIM IN!”