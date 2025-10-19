WWE’s recent two-night SuperShow in Tokyo wasn’t just memorable for the fans — it left a permanent mark on some of the company’s top stars. CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez commemorated the Japan tour by getting matching tattoos following the final night of the event.

The trio, who traveled and worked closely together throughout WWE’s return to Japan on October 17 and 18, each got a small tattoo of a sumo wrestler with the date “October 18” inked beneath it. The design symbolizes their shared experience and camaraderie during the overseas trip, which marked WWE’s first major live event in Japan in several years.

During the tour, Ripley competed in a Fatal Four Way match for the WWE Women’s World Championship. Despite suffering a broken nose during the bout, the Judgment Day standout joined Punk and Rodriguez for the post-show celebration.

This isn’t the first time Ripley has gotten matching ink with fellow WWE talent — she previously shared similar tattoo tributes with her Judgment Day stablemates.

Photos of the new tattoos have surfaced online, showing the three Superstars proudly displaying their latest ink in honor of WWE’s Tokyo stop.

You can check out the photos below:

