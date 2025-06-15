Millions of protesters rallied nationwide on Saturday, which was the same day as Donald Trump’s military parade to oppose his agenda, capping off a week of demonstrations sparked by immigration raids that began in Los Angeles and quickly spread across the country.

Saturday’s “#NoKings” protests were organized by a coalition of advocacy groups and drew millions of people from around the world, while Trump’s military parade didn’t come close to drawing the anticipated 200,000 people that the White House claimed were coming

One of the #NoKings protests took place in Chicago and one familiar name was in attendance – CM Punk.

You can check out some photos of CM Punk at the protests below:

The #Army250 parade starting 30 minutes early due to incoming weather. Crowd nowhere near the 200,000 expected. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/pUmmN13pAl — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 14, 2025

Mya Lesnar, daughter of Brock Lesnar, recently claimed the NCAA Division I national title in shot put. She secured the win with a top throw of 62 feet, 4 ½ inches. Her second-best mark, 61 feet, 11 inches, was still strong enough to surpass runner-up Abria Smith, who recorded a best of 61 feet, 10 ¼ inches.

Following the event, Mya and her father Brock were spotted together.

You can check out a photo of the two below: