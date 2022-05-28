AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and WWE’s Charlotte Flair have tied the knot.

Flair and Andrade held their wedding on Friday at the Hacienda Mi Ranchito venue in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico.

Social media posts show that several WWE stars attended the wedding, including Nia Jax, Apollo Crews and his wife, Finn Balor and his wife. Family members and other friends were also in attendance. This was not confirmed but it looks like WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was also there with Wendy Barlow.

The 36 year old Flair and 32 year old Andrade began dating in February 2019, and they have been engaged since January 1, 2020. She revealed in late March that the wedding would be taking place in Mexico.

Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this month, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury. They later announced that she would be out of action indefinitely due to the injuries suffered at Backlash. The storyline injury was announced to explain Flair’s time away.

There’s no word yet on when Flair will be back to WWE action, but she is expected to now go on her honeymoon.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Flair and Andrade. Below are the related photos:

