WWE and Make-A-Wish partnered up for a Winter Wonderland event in Stamford, Connecticut this past week.

WWE HQ employees and others from the company appeared at Make-A-Wish CT headquarters in Trumbull, CT to spread some holiday cheer to Make-A-Wish kids and their families.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon tweeted on the event after participating.

“It was such a privilege to get to spend time with volunteers from @WWECommunity and bring some holiday cheer to @MakeAWish kids and their families at @MakeAWishCT’s Winter Wonderland! #SeasonOfGiving,” she wrote.

On a related note, WWE employees in Florida teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Orlando over the weekend for a Christmas toy drive.

You can see photos from both events below:

It was such a privilege to get to spend time with volunteers from @WWECommunity and bring some holiday cheer to @MakeAWish kids and their families at @MakeAWishCT’s Winter Wonderland! #SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/hlomuiFIw4 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 14, 2020

Welcome to the @WWE Winter Wonderland! What better way to celebrate the #SeasonOfGiving, than volunteers from @WWECommunity and @MakeAWishCT bringing Christmas cheer to @MakeAWish kids and their families. @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/WoOzhOkSwM — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 12, 2020

Thank you @WWE and the #WWECommunity for an amazing night & so many precious smiles. Our wish kids tell us that the event truly helped lift their spirits & that they had an awesome time! Your partnership means so much! https://t.co/u5g4eANpAw — Make-A-Wish Connecticut (@MakeAWishCT) December 14, 2020

