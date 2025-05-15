WWE’s Kairi Sane is making waves during her time on the sidelines, showing off a noticeably more muscular and defined physique as she works her way back from injury.

Sane has been out of action since December 2024, when an injury forced her to withdraw from the inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Although WWE has not provided an official timetable for her return, the former WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Champion has kept fans in the loop with regular updates on social media.

Throughout her recovery, Sane has remained highly active online, frequently sharing workout videos and training photos that highlight her intense dedication. Her most recent post — a photo with former WWE talent Xia Li (now known as Léi Yǐng Lee in TNA Wrestling) — quickly went viral, with fans buzzing about Sane’s striking physical transformation.

The image showcased a visibly more muscular Sane, earning her praise from across the wrestling community. Comments flooded in, with many calling her “stronger than ever” and applauding her apparent focus ahead of an eventual return.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Kairi Sane’s WWE return status continue to surface.