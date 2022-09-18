WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli announced their engagement on Saturday night.

Rose announced the news on her Instagram account, but there’s no word yet on when the wedding will occur.

They have been dating for at least a couple of years. Congratulations to the happy couple.

WWE released Sabbatelli in 2020 after initially signing him to a developmental deal in 2014. He worked with AEW for a short time. Prior to being released once more in 2021 and then being brought back by WWE in 2020, One of the top performers on the NXT brand right now is Rose.