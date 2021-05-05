WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ran into former WWE Champion Batista earlier today, outside of what looks like the Meat Market Steakhouse in Tampa, Florida.

The All Mighty posted three photos with The Animal and commented on a potential in-ring showdown between the two.

“So good seeing my good friend @davebautista. And Yes I will give you a title shot if you ever return! [smile emoji] [fist emoji]. Nevertheless Congrats on all your successes brotha,” Lashley wrote.

Batista has not responded to Lashley’s comments as of this writing.

Lashley and Batista teamed up and worked several multi-man matches back in 2006 on the SmackDown brand. Their only singles match came on the October 6, 2006 SmackDown show, a bout that ended in a No Contest due to outside interference. You can see that match below.

You can also see all three of Lashley’s photos in the Instagram post below:

