AEW’s CM Punk and Malakai Black were training with Black’s wife, WWE’s Zelina Vega, at the Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee earlier today.

As seen below, Coach Duke Roufus posted a photo of the group together in the cage. Roufus is who trained Punk for his UFC run a few years back.

Duke told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that he will be at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee to support Punk as he makes his Dynamite debut for an interview with Tony Schiavone. Bellator Bantamweight Champion Sergio Pettis will also be at Dynamite to support his friend Punk.

Roufus also noted to Raimondi that Black is “pretty darn good” at kickboxing.

Black also posted a photo of he and Punk in the cage and captioned the Instagram photo with a “coming soon” teaser, tagging Roufusport and Hayabusa Fightwear.

“Coming soon @roufusport @hayabusacombat,” Black wrote.

You can see the related posts from Duke and Malakai below:

Duke Roufus tells me he’ll be at #AEWDynamite tonight in Milwaukee with Bellator bantamweight champ Sergio Pettis to support “incredible friend” CM Punk. Also, per Roufus, Malakai Black is pretty darn good at kickboxing. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 25, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.