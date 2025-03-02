As we’ve been reporting, rapper Drake attended Saturday night’s 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, sitting front row. Although he wasn’t shown on camera, he was visible behind the announce desk when the camera focused on them.

Following Saturday night’s 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, the following four matches have been confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41:

Undisputed WWE Championship:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

World Heavyweight Championship:

GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s World Championship:

Rhea Ripley OR IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Women’s Championship:

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19-20 in Las Vegas, NV.

Bianca Belair won the women’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 on Saturday, defeating Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez. This victory made her the first-ever two-time Women’s Elimination Chamber winner.

Following the event, she appeared on the post-show, where she discussed her former partner, Jade Cargill, attacking Naomi during the match. Belair also shared her thoughts on potentially facing IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show below:

On her reaction to Jade Cargill attacking Naomi: “I was so confused, honestly. I was very confused. I feel like I still need answers for that. I didn’t understand what was happening. Naomi and I, we were very sure that Liv did that, and Naomi and she pushed to me that Liv and Raquel did that, but when I got back to my match, Naomi wasn’t there because she was stretchered out and Jade wasn’t there so I feel like I need to talk to both of them before I just to conclusions. I’m not really understand what’s happening. I don’t believe Jade would watch me team up with Naomi and then she did that. I truly don’t believe that Naomi would do something like that, I’ve known her for a very long time. Tonight was just very bittersweet. I’m trying to focus on going to WrestleMania.”

On if she’d rather face IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 42: “That’s such a hard question because they are both such amazing talent. I have faced IYO SKY before and I think we have magic when we get in the ring, that’s one of my favorite matches that I’ve ever had. She pushes me to my limits. I think IYO SKY is one of the best in the business, so that I know that if we go to WrestleMania to conquer her means everything to me. On the other side, you have Rhea Ripley who is one of the most dominant women in this division right now. I feel like Rhea Ripley and I are on opposite sides of the mountaintop, climbing our way to the top, last year we were on the video game cover together, we’ve had very parallel journeys in WWE, but right now, I feel like Rhea is, the perception is that she is the best right now because she has the title. My reality is I am the best. So no matter who it is, I just wanna go to WrestleMania and prove that I am the best.”