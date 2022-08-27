Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from Detroit ended with The Bloodline destroying Drew McIntyre.

The SmackDown main event saw McIntyre defeat Sami Zayn, despite interference by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The storyline behind the match was that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns called on Zayn to take care of McIntyre and distract him ahead of their main event match at WWE Clash at The Castle. Reigns remarked earlier in the night how he was grateful for Zayn taking the Claymore Kick from McIntyre on last week’s SmackDown.

After tonight’s SmackDown main event, Reigns immediately rushed the ring and beat McIntyre down as fans booed. McIntyre fought back and sent Reigns shoulder-first into the ring post, causing him to tumble to the floor, but The Usos then stormed the ring and double teamed McIntyre. McIntyre fought back and cleared the ring, but turned back around to a big Spear from The Tribal Chief.

The Usos then brought steel chairs into the ring and took turns smashing McIntyre as Reigns barked orders. The Usos then took McIntyre to the floor and tossed him over the announce table, continuing the assault by stomping him while he was down. Reigns then stood on the turnbuckles and watched as The Usos launched McIntyre into the barrier, and held him against the barrier while Zayn delivered a Helluva Kick. The Usos also took half of the steel ring steps and repeatedly bashed McIntyre with them.

The #1 contender was brought back into the ring, where Reigns was waiting. Reigns talked trash in McIntyre’s face and warned him that the top of the mountain belongs to him, and Drew will never have it unless Reigns is done with it. Reigns briefly choked McIntyre out with a Guillotine, and then let him fall to the mat. Reigns then placed a chair over Drew’s head, and took a seat in it, pinning McIntyre to the mat while he was dazed.

Reigns posed with both title belts while sitting in the chair that was positioned over McIntyre’s head. The Usos and Zayn posed behind him, with their fingers and titles in the air. Reigns barked to the camera about how the whole business and the whole industry runs off him, and he wants to see someone try to take the straps from him. SmackDown then went off the air with Reigns clutching the titles as fans booed The Bloodline.

WWE made a post-SmackDown tweet that includes two photos of numerous battle scars on McIntyre’s body, which came from the beating he took at the hands of The Bloodline tonight.

“The aftermath. @DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown,” WWE wrote as the caption to the photos, which you can see below.

In addition to the main event with McIntyre, tonight’s SmackDown featured several videos on McIntyre’s redemption story and his journey to Clash at The Castle, which can also be seen below, along with a new warning promo from Karrion Kross to McIntyre.

As noted, next week’s WWE Clash of The Castle go-home edition of SmackDown was taped tonight in Detroit after this week’s SmackDown aired. The go-home episode will feature Zayn and The Usos hosting a Two-Year Championship Celebration for Reigns. You can click here for full spoilers from the tapings to air next Friday.

Below are the aforementioned photos and clips:

