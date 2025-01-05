A familiar face for longtime WWE fans made a surprise appearance during AEW’s television taping on Saturday night.

Before the live broadcast of AEW Collision on TNT on January 4, 2025, former WWE Raw ring announcer and Total Divas star JoJo Offerman stepped into the spotlight.

JoJo, the widow of late WWE legend Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), served as the ring announcer for a dark match held prior to the live show, which aired on TNT and was simulcast on MAX.

You can see photos of JoJo Offerman’s appearance at the January 4 AEW Collision taping at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., via the embedded post below from WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone’s official X account.