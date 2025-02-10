As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, AEW President Tony Khan was in attendance at Super Bowl LIX.

Taking to Twitter, “TK” posted a photo of himself hanging out with actor Adam Devine. He captioned the photo with,

“All Elite Wrestling @AEW meets Front Yard Wrestling’s Catam @ADAMDEVINE”

In addition to Khan, Mercedes Mone and Gail Kim, the latter of which is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, were also at the game.

You can check out some photos of the two of them at the game below:

Super Bowl and UFC. The 2 placed the men’s bathroom is a mile long and women can walk straight in. Thank you Jesus — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) February 9, 2025

Chris Jericho isn’t sure if he’ll do a big retirement match when it comes time to hang up his boots.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Jericho was asked about a potential retirement match. He said,

“It’s weird for me, I don’t know if I want that much pomp and circumstance. I’m not sure if that’s John’s idea or if it’s the company’s idea. A big retirement match, that’s a lot of pressure. Like Sting with his last one, it was so good, but imagine if it wasn’t. Imagine like [Ric] Flair and Shawn [Michaels], that was a great match but then Flair was like, ‘God, I want to come back.’”

He continued, “It’s like a rock and roll band, why put that sort of stamp on it? This is the retirement tour and then you decide to come back. To me, I just kind of go with the flow and see where I am. Once again, I do not have the ego that would demand an official retirement tour or retirement match. If it’s something that I think would be interesting and I thought would be fun and cool, then maybe I’d do it.”